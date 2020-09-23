Review: Twelve South BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard

I’ve owned a couple of Twelve South products in the past and reviewed at least one elsewhere, so I know their reputation well. However, even though I’ve been aware of their popular BookBook cases for years and always thought they looked unique and interesting, I’ve newer owned or tried one. So when someone from Twelve South reached out to me about reviewing the latest version of their leather case for the iPad Pro, I was immediately interested.

However, that wasn’t the only reason I wanted to check out this case. While Twelve South has offered a version of the BookBook for the 2020 iPad Pro design for months, this newer version is made specifically for the combo of the iPad Pro and an Apple Keyboard. While it is capable of holding an iPad Pro alone, it can also protect one while it’s attached to a new Magic Keyboard.

Carrying a “case for a case,” as Twelve South mentions on their site, may not be for everyone. However, this has a lot of appeal for someone like me who works in an environment that demands better than average device protection. One of my biggest reservations with the Magic Keyboard when I first got it was the lack of coverage for the edges of my iPad Pro. A case like the BookBook Cover is a great way to transport the combo of an iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio wherever you need.

Simple design is good design

Maybe that isn’t always true, but I think it’s the case for this case. While the original BookBook for iPad Pro is meant to hold the tablet during use and includes typical case additions like a camera cutout in the back and a kickstand, the BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard doesn’t have such things. No straps. No adhesive. No propping mechanisms. This BookBook is simply meant to be a container to add protection to the combo of a iPad Pro and a keyboard. As such, it’s a very no frills accessory.

That said, let’s take a look at how this BookBook is built. First off, the leather exterior very accurately exudes the look and feel of a fine hardback with several years under its belt.

The details are all there. The spine is exactly what you expect from an older hardback, from the lettering to the colors to the raised dividers between sections.

The stitching and gold trim on the front and back is also exactly what you’d expect to find on a first edition. Check the little embossed details in the corners on the front of the case.

The rear of the case has a tasteful embossed Twelve South logo, which I’m a fan of.

I’ve reviewed cases from other companies that couldn’t resist making their branding stand out in a way that messes with the look. An understated embossed logo better fits the look and feel of this case and also shows that Twelve South knows that the workmanship of their cases speaks for itself.

Rounding out the outside of the case, Twelve South included a durable-looking zipper with leather pull tabs.

While the zipper is the only element of the BookBook’s exterior that breaks the book look, I appreciate the fact that my iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard are completely and totally secure when I carry them in this case. That’s a worthwhile compromise in my book.

As for the interior, the cloth lining is soft and smooth, making it ideal to protect your iPad and keyboard. There is another embossed Twelve South logo here, as well.

The BookBook’s interior also includes a pocket, as well. This could be used for documents, cables or any other small items.

This case’s design is pretty much perfect and I don’t have any complaints. It looks beautiful and feels great in the hand. It’s a great blend of digital and analog.

Function follows form

As for performance, the BookBook does what it says and says what it does. While the leather exterior has the look of a tastefully worn volume down cold, the exterior isn’t nearly as rigid as a book However, I don’t see that as a problem. That would probably add a lot of extra weight to an already hefty total package and the leather alone is enough for basic drop protection and complete coverage from scratches.

There’s not a lot else to say here, other than the BookBook Cover does exactly what it’s built to. It will securely hold your iPad Pro alone, or with a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio. It will also easily fit an Apple Pencil 2 attached to your Pro, along with some documents and a few other odds and ends.

Because this BookBook is designed to simply hold an iPad Pro, that means it is also capable of holding anything else the same size or a little smaller. I got the 12.9″ version to test with my iPad Pro and I was able to fit a 12.9″ Lenovo Yoga Laptop and a Surface Pro with zero issues. It should also be able to hold pretty much any other iPad, as well. This versatility is a nice side benefit.

Conclusion

If you own an iPad Pro and Apple keyboard and find yourself wanting some extra protection when carrying the pair around, then you should definitely take a look at the BookBook Cover. Its classic look is unique and interesting, but also completely at home in a professional setting. It also provides that little bit of extra iPad Pro protection that the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio don’t.

I have known Twelve South for a while now from experience and I’ve known about the BookBook by reputation for almost as long. However, I have to say that seeing, feeling and using is believing after spending a couple of weeks with the Cover. It’s exactly the kind of case that I like, with a classic leather exterior, attention to detail and fine craftsmanship. I’m a sucker for a quality leather case, but I’m really impressed with this one.

If you are looking for supplemental protection for your iPad Pro and keyboard that can also work with your tablet alone, then I highly recommend that you consider Twelve South’s BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard. It’s one of the best options you can find that’s specifically designed to handle this task.

The BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard is available from Twelve South for $69.99 for the 11″ iPad Pro and $89.99 for the 12.9″ iPad Pro.

The BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard was provided for review on iPad Insight by Twelve South. For further information regarding our site’s review policies, please see the About page.

